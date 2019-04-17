GREAT BEND – Tia Koreé Hatten, 51, passed away April 15, 2019 at her home in Great Bend. She was born March 9, 1968 at Fall City, Ne to Albert and Cleo (Allen) Hatten.

Tia was a homemaker and avid animal lover. She loved the Lord and was very good with real estate.

Survivors include, her father Al Hatten and his wife Connie of Great Bend; significant other of 17 years, Virgil Clawson; two daughters, Crystal Wilder and Faith Hatten of Great Bend; two brothers, Albert L. Hatten of Baltimore, MD and Adam Hatten of Great Bend; and three grandchildren, Aiden, Damon and Chloe. She was preceded in death by her mother, Cleo Allen.

There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place and services will be announced at a later date.

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home

1425 Patton Road Great Bend, Kansas 67530