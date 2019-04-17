Sheriff: Kansas woman hospitalized after mower flips

COWLEY COUNTY — A Kansas woman injured in a mower accident is recovering in a Wichita hospital.

Just before 1:30p.m. Sunday, sheriff’s deputies and Winfield EMS were dispatched to the 4000 block of 307th Road in Cowley County for the report of a woman trapped under a tractor-mower, according to Sheriff Dave Falletti.

When first responders arrived the woman later identified as 59-year-old Virginia Emmons had been freed from under a large mower and CPR was started. Eagle Med transported her to Wesley Hospital in Wichita.

The investigation has so far revealed that the mower had become stuck in the mud and another individual used a truck with a chain to pull the mower out.

At some point the mower flipped and Emmons became pinned under it. The sheriff released no update on her condition Wednesday morning.