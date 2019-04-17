Sheriff: 4 juveniles accused of vandalism at Kan. high school band room

RENO COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities and school district officials continue to investigate the vandalism to a music room at Pretty Prairie High School and have identified four students involved.

The four juveniles have been interviewed, according to the Reno County Sheriff’s Department and are believed to be the only ones involved.

Authorities have also recovered some stolen property. The paperwork will be forwarded to the Reno County District Attorney’s Office to be handled in the appropriate manner, according to the sheriff’s department.

USD 311 is also taking appropriate action against the students involved. The damage is estimated to be between $50,000 and $75,000, according to the sheriff’s department.

A GoFundMe page has raised over $5000 to help the students and school.

“We just got permission from the sheriff’s department and from our insurance agency to start the cleanup process and then start the inventory of what’s broken, what’s not, what can be repaired, what can’t,” USD 311 Superintendent Randy Hendrickson said. “Hopefully our goal by the end of the day is to have a list of what we need to get back into the kids hands so we can get back to normal as quickly as possible.”

While the music room was off limits, music classes were moved to the school’s auditorium. Area schools have sent emails and calls of support in an effort to help including Burrton USD 369 who was working to provide students in Pretty Prairie with replacement instruments. They have also volunteered to help restore the school’s music room.

If you would like to help the Pretty Prairie music department you can do so by calling Pretty Prairie High School at 620-459-6313 or the USD 311 offices at 620-459-6241.