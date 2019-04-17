Relief is on the way for crumbling East 10th

Anyone traveling into or out of Great Bend on East 10th street knows all too well just how bad the roadway has become, especially over the last month. There is some good news however. According to Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis, the highway from the east city limits to Hickory Street, which is just west of the 281 by-pass, is part of a Kansas Department of Transportation mill and overlay project that is expected to go to bid either next month or early June.

Kendal Francis Audio

Francis, a guest Tuesday morning on the Early Morning Show on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, also says the intersection improvement project at 10th and Grant will enter Phase II next Monday, meaning traffic flow on 10th street will be affected.

Kendal Francis Audio

Morgan Brothers out of LaCrosse is the contractor for the project that will take until mid July to complete.