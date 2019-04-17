Police identify man suspected of taking women’s pictures in changing rooms

LENEXA — After issuing a request for assistance, the Lenexa Police Department reported they have identified a man suspected of taking photos or videos of women in a department store changing room.

Can you help us ID this man? He is suspected of taking pics/vids of women in a department store changing room in Lenexa. He left the scene in a black SUV, possibly an Audi. If you know who he is, please contact us at 913-825-8097 or send us a DM. pic.twitter.com/GrcADLjfxA — Lenexa Police (@LenexaPolice) April 17, 2019

Anyone with information additional details about the man in the video below is asked to call (913) 825-8097.