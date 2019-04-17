Panther baseball drops 3-2 decision at Dodge; Lady Panthers split

The Great Bend Panther baseball and softball teams traveled to Dodge City Tuesday in Western Athletic Conference action with mixed results.

The baseball Panthers lost their single game to the Red Demons 3-2. Dodge broke a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the third with a pair of runs and that’s all they would need to go on to the one run victory. The Panthers scratched across a single run in the fifth but were retired in order over the final two innings.

Great Bend is now 5-7 overall and 2-4 in WAC play. Dodge City improved to 7-4 and 1-4.

The Lady Panthers split their double header with the Red Demons. Great Bend won game one 3-2 in 14-innings, a contest that took 3-hours to complete. Shailey Clark drove home Alyssa Keller with the winning run in the top of the 14th. Dodge City bounced back to take game two 5-4.

The Lady Panthers are now 6-4 on the season and 3-1 in WAC play. Dodge City is 10-2 and 2-2 in league play.

The Panther boys return to action Thursday at home against Hays in a single 7-inning game that begins at 4pm at the Great Bend Sports Complex.

The Lady Panthers play Hoisington and Ellinwood in a triangular that will be played in Hoisington.