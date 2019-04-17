Lady Cougars take pair from Bethany JV

bartonsports.com

The Barton Community College softball team got back into the win column with a pair of victories Tuesday evening in Lindsborg defeating the junior varsity squad of Bethany College 12-1 in five innings before completing the sweep prevailing 10-3.

It took the Cougars a trio of innings to get rolling but once they did, Barton scored in five straight innings spanning the double dip with a hit parade of twenty-four total hits.

Snapping a two game slide improving to 24-11 on the year, the Cougars have little time to rest before heading south to Pratt Community College on Wednesday for a 2:00 p.m. conference doubleheader. With just six games left on the conference slate, Barton sits in third place of the Jayhawk East at 16-4 while Pratt rests in the fifth spot at 4-20 and 4-41 overall.