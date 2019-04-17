GREAT BEND – Kenneth Dale Steinert, 84, passed away April 15, 2019 at his home in Great Bend. He was born June 30, 1934 in Barton County, KS to Albert Leo & Martha (Steitz) Steinert. He married Donna L. Sarver August 15, 1954 in Russell. She survives.

A Great Bend resident, Kenneth was a member of the St. Mark Lutheran Church. He was a floor covering installer for Steinert’s & Kimple Furniture and self-employed for 38 years. He liked gardening and cutting wood.

Survivors include, his wife Donna of the home; three sons, Chris K. Steinert of Great Bend, Royce A. Steinert and his wife Kimberly of Hutchinson and Nolan H. Steinert of Kalamazoo, MI; one brother, Robert Lee Steinert of Aurora, CO; two sisters, Alberta M. Brack of Hoisington and Anna Marie Powell and her husband Bill of Salina; four grandchildren, Christen Steinert, Valerie Adams, Lance Steinert and his wife Amanda and Makya Steinert; and four great grandchildren, Braxton, Ryder, Aliza, and Seth. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Kelly Duane Steinert; and two brothers, Eugene L. Steinert and Waldean O. Steinert.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 9:00 p.m., Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Bryant Funeral Home. Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, April 19, 2019, at the Great Bend Cemetery, with Pastor Andy Addis presiding. Memorials are suggested to Quilts of Valor, in care Bryant Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home

1425 Patton Road Great Bend, Kansas 67530