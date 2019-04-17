KanEquip announces purchase of Straub International

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Hutchinson farm implement dealer has been sold along with the company’s four other locations.

KanEquip announced Wednesday that it has acquired Straub International. Straub also has locations in Pratt, Wichita, Salina and Great Bend. With this agreement Case IH authorizes KanEquip to assume responsibility for these markets.

“Straub International has been a reputable supplier in central Kansas for several years.” stated Craig Goff, General Manager, KanEquip. “We are extremely happy to have the Straub employees join our team and to continue and enhance the customer experience they have driven.

Expanding the KanEquip Case IH footprint into central Kansas will be beneficial for all stakeholders: KanEquip, Case IH, Straub’s employees, and our new customers.

Larry Straub, CEO of Straub International, noted that they are excited to pass on their legacy as well as the care and support of their customers to the KanEquip organization.

He stated, “While we remain excited about the prospects for agriculture, we feel this is a very good time for us to move aside with recent industry changes and developments. It was very important for us that we transitioned our operations to a quality organization with a past history of success and a proven track record.

We are confident this will be a good transition for our employees, suppliers and customers. We would like to thank everyone that has supported the Straub organization(s) for the past 50 years and we hope you will give your full support to KanEquip moving forward.”