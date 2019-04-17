Kan. woman with life-threatening injuries after stabbed in her home

DOUGLAS COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a stabbing and asking the public for help to locate a suspect.

Just after 6a.m. Wednesday, police responded to the 900 block of Essex Court in Lawrence for reports of a stabbing, according to a media release.

Responding officers made contact with the 28-year-old woman who had suffered multiple stab wounds, inside her residence.

The victim was transported via ambulance to an area trauma center with injuries that are reported to be possibly life threatening. Police have no suspect information available.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Lawrence Police Department at (785) 832-7509, or Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at (785)843-TIPS. Tips to Crime Stoppers can be anonymous.