Heartland Farm repairs roof on iconic silo west of Great Bend

Even though a November 2018 windstorm damaged the old silo at Heartland Farm, the structure continues to offer a place of retreat and fellowship.

A new polycarbonate skylight roof now caps the silo, thanks to a collaborative effort between Heartland Farm, near Pawnee Rock, and Brentwood Builders, Great Bend.

“Our silo is kind of an iconic image of Heartland Farm,” said Sister Jane Belanger, staff member. “Yes, we operate a farm but we also provide a location of welcome and retreat to our guests. This old silo says it all.”

Heartland Farm is located 12 miles west of Great Bend and then a half-mile south.

The silo stands tall to offer individual retreats or small group gatherings and is furnished with stucco straw bales for seating. The light from the windows emits a stained-glass effect.

“This silo also has a great natural sound system,” Sister Jane said. “When people sing or play an instrument, it resonates beautifully. It is a wonderful place of prayer and reflection.”

Sister Jane noted she is pleased the silo is ready for Open Farm Day, which is set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 27. It is free and open to the public.

“We will have an Earth Day theme and we are also celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Dominican Sisters of Peace,” Sister Jane said. “We will showcase the many features we have to offer all year round. Everyone is encouraged to join us.”

Included on the special day’s agenda are tours of the silo, barn and gardens; games; and a tree planting is scheduled for 1 p.m. In addition, alpacas will welcome visitors who are encouraged to feed these full-time farm residents.

Adela Warner, Heartland Farm marketing and media coordinator, voiced high praise for the Brentwood Builders six-man crew.

“They truly cared about this project and had respect for the essence of Heartland Farm,” said Warner, who also volunteers at the Farm. “The Brentwood crew was professional, yet relaxed and approachable. They all showed respect for the land and the people here.”

Sister Jane said the foreman even “thanked us for letting them work here. It was something different and I could see they really enjoyed their work.

“And they cleaned up after themselves. They filled in the ruts made by the heavy equipment and raked the sand. They demonstrated skill and used many safety precautions. We couldn’t have asked for more.”

Andy Mingenback, Brentwood Builders president, said his team has worked on skylights that were bigger “but they were not on top of a silo 35 feet in the air.”

Mingenback added he is pleased the roof could be replaced because “the silo is a pretty cool meditation area. It also reminded me of a great place to be with friends and maybe somebody playing guitar.”

Brentwood fabricated the roof at its local shop, 4805 8th , and hauled it to Heartland Farm by trailer. A crane did the heavy lifting.

“It was a challenging project but it went pretty smoothly,” Mingenback said. “We think we put together a good plan and it all came together. All of us appreciate the staff at Heartland Farm; they were great to work with.”

For more information about Open Farm Day or other Heartland Farm offerings, call 620-923-4585, or visit Heartland Farm’s Facebook page.