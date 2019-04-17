Great Bend to receive two more firework displays

Two more firework shows are scheduled this spring and summer after the Great Bend City Council approved the displays following a pair of Great Bend Bat Cats games.

The summer collegiate baseball team’s manager Roger Ward met with City of Great Bend officials on April 4 to discuss the displays at certain home games.

The safety area surrounding the launching site will only necessitate the short closing of the west roadway around Veterans Lake.

“These would be Class C fireworks,” said Great Bend City Attorney Bob Suelter. “The fireworks will be set off near the center field fence. We have a 200-foot radius that we can let people in during the display. It will not affect the tennis courts or parking.”

The firework displays will be shot off May 31 and June 29. The show will be approximately 5-10 minutes long and will be set off by Mitch Menges. Menges is the licensed operator that is in charge of setting off the fireworks for the City of Great Bend’s 4th of July show and Party in the Park.

If it’s not feasible to set off fireworks on the scheduled days, June 4 and June 30 will serve as alternative dates.

The two Bat Cats’ firework displays are in addition to Great Bend’s show on July 3 and the Party in the Park display in August.