Cop Shop (4/16)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (4/16)
Non-Injury Accident
At 4:15 a.m. an accident with a deer was reported at N. US 281 Highway at MM 110.
At 8:27 a.m. an accident was reported at NW 170 Road & N US 281 Highway.
Traumatic Injuries
At 11:08 a.m. traumatic injuries were reported at 108 SW 6 Avenue.
Injury Accident
At 1:35 p.m. an accident was reported at N. US 281 Highway & NW 100 Road.
Fire
At 3:52 p.m. a fire was reported at 3800 Railroad Avenue.
Burglary / In Progress
At 9:38 p.m. a burglary was reported at 614 N. Hickory Street in Hoisington.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (4/16)
Warrant Arrest
At 10:05 an officer arrested Michael Wheeler at 3907 Broadway on 5 GBMC warrants and 1 Barton County warrant.
Theft
At 1:59 p.m. Cervs, 1000 Main Street, reported a juvenile shoplifting tobacco products.
Abdominal Pain / Problems
At 5:25 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1033 Adams Street.
At 8:39 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1614 1/2 Lakin Avenue.
Diabetic Problems
At 9:25 p.m. EMS call was made at 2920 Quivira Avenue.
Traumatic Injuries
At 9:44 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 3111 Main Street.