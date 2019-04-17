Cop Shop (4/16)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (4/16)

Non-Injury Accident

At 4:15 a.m. an accident with a deer was reported at N. US 281 Highway at MM 110.

At 8:27 a.m. an accident was reported at NW 170 Road & N US 281 Highway.

Traumatic Injuries

At 11:08 a.m. traumatic injuries were reported at 108 SW 6 Avenue.

Injury Accident

At 1:35 p.m. an accident was reported at N. US 281 Highway & NW 100 Road.

Fire

At 3:52 p.m. a fire was reported at 3800 Railroad Avenue.

Burglary / In Progress

At 9:38 p.m. a burglary was reported at 614 N. Hickory Street in Hoisington.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (4/16)

Warrant Arrest

At 10:05 an officer arrested Michael Wheeler at 3907 Broadway on 5 GBMC warrants and 1 Barton County warrant.

Theft

At 1:59 p.m. Cervs, 1000 Main Street, reported a juvenile shoplifting tobacco products.

Abdominal Pain / Problems

At 5:25 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1033 Adams Street.

At 8:39 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1614 1/2 Lakin Avenue.

Diabetic Problems

At 9:25 p.m. EMS call was made at 2920 Quivira Avenue.

Traumatic Injuries

At 9:44 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 3111 Main Street.