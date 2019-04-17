Catholic Charities hosts 18th Annual Wine Tasting Event

The 18th Annual Catholic Charities Wine Tasting Event will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019, from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. at the Great Bend Event Center, 3111 10th Street in Great Bend KS. Admission is $50 per person or $450 for a table of ten.

The evening features a broad selection of wines, craft beers and spirits from around the world, delicious hors d’oeuvres prepared by MMM’ Cater That, live entertainment by Classical Guitarist, Richard J. Falcon Jr. and a large silent auction of interesting and creative items. A live auction kicks off with our auctioneer for the evening, T.R. Esfeld, at 8:00 p.m.

In addition to support from Standard Beverage and Chlumsky’s Liquormart, the event is sponsored, in part, by Larry and Kathy Schugart, Dominican Sisters of Peace, the Great Bend Tribune, Robert J. Schmisseur – Attorney at Law, Pryor Automatic Fire Sprinkler Inc, First Kansas Bank, Great Bend Farm & Ranch Expo, and Larry and Pat Keenan, and Rosie Meier.

The Annual Wine Tasting Event is the major fundraiser for Catholic Charities, helping the agency meet community needs for pregnancy and teen mom support, infant adoption, addiction and mental health counseling, relationship education and family support services, emergency assistance, non-food pantry supplies, housing assistance, immigration and refugee support, and disaster relief for tornadoes, wildfires, flooding and other destructive events.

For more information and reservations for the event, visit www.CatholicCharitiesSWKS.org, or contact Rebecca Ford at 620-792-1393, rford@CatholicCharitiesSWKS.org, or in person at the Catholic Charities office located at 2201 16th Street, Great Bend KS