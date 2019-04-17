Barton Jazz Band to travel to Kansas City to take part in Jazz Festival

The Barton Community College Jazz Band will perform in the annual 18th and Vine Jazz Festival at 5 p.m. April 18 at the Gem Theatre in the historic jazz district in Kansas City, Mo.

This three-day festival is a non-competitive event that provides middle school, high school and college students with an outstanding musical experience as well as an opportunity to gain a deeper appreciation for Kansas City’s rich jazz heritage. Before performing, they will visit the American Jazz Museum. Following their performance, they will receive a 30-minute clinic with Kansas City area jazz musicians. Jazz bands will be performing over three days. The Barton Community College Jazz Band is under the direction of Barton Director of Instrumental Activities Steven Lueth.

The 18th and Vine Jazz Festival is sponsored by Metropolitan Community College-Penn Valley Campus and the American Jazz Museum.

For more information, contact Lueth at (620) 792-9396 or lueths@bartonccc.edu.