Barton baseball rallies for win at Pratt

bartonsports.com

The Barton Community College baseball team erased a little of the past weekend’s bad taste with a 5-3 comeback win Tuesday in a non-conference nine inning contest at Pratt Community College.

Barton’s victory snapped a three game slide improving to 27-15 on the year while dropping Pratt to 18-25.

The sixth place Cougars (13-11) return to conference play with a four-game series against Butler Community College (12-8, 26-15) beginning Thursday at 1:00 p.m. with the back end of the set shifting to El Dorado on Saturday.