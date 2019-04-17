Video scholarship contest – $1,000 will be given away

Make a short video mentioning your hometown by name and answering this question: What makes my hometown great! Your video should be approximately 30-60 seconds. Applications for the #MyHomeKS Video Scholarship Contest with GBCF may be submitted on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. Just follow these instructions:

Like or Follow @goldenbeltcf Tweet or post your video, mentioning your hometown by name, and answering the question: What makes my hometown great! Add our hashtag #MyHomeKS

You can also submit your entry video by emailing: teresa@goldenbeltcf.org

GBCF will be accepting video applications from now until 4/28/2019. Scholarship contestants will only be considered from Barton, Pawnee, Rush, and Stafford County, Kansas. Scholarship contestants must be current college students from the above regions or graduating high school seniors, between 17-25 years old. Minors must have parent permission. The videos will be screened and scored by a panel of judges.

A total of $1,000 will be given away for the #MyHomeKS Video Scholarship Contest to a Barton, Pawnee, Rush, or Stafford County, Kansas current college student(s) or graduating high school senior(s) for the 2019-20 academic year.

*Only one entry, per person and you must follow all the Twitter or Facebook steps to officially enter this scholarship contest. All music and sounds must be royalty-free or you must have written permission from the owner to use it in the video for purposes of this scholarship contest. Royalty-free music terms and conditions are also the responsibility of the scholarship contestant. GBCF is not liable for the video hosting website licenses, terms, and conditions and all people who submit a video are giving GBCF permission to use the video and its content. Multiple people may appear in the video however, you must have permission from each person whose name, image, likeness and/or voice is included in the video entry. Terms and conditions are subject to change.