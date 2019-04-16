Wednesday Weather

Wednesday
Isolated showers and thunderstorms between 2pm and 4pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. South wind 9 to 14 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a north wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 40. North northwest wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 71.
Friday Night
Clear, with a low around 47.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Sunday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 71.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Monday
A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Tuesday
A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.