Wednesday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Cheyenne Bottoms Show” hosted by John O’Connor. Guests include Cheyenne Bottoms Wildlife Manager Jason Wagner.

9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A Agri-Talk with Chip Flory – Wednesday’s mean the Farmer Forum. Chip will visit with farmers from all around the Mid-West.

11:05-11:30 “Radio Health Journal”

11:30-12P “City Edition” hosted by Steve Webster – Guests include Great Bend Network dministrator James Sell.

12P-12:30 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:30-4:30 Major League Baseball – Seattle Mariners @ Kansas City Royals

4:30-5P “Agri-Talk After the Bell” hosted by Chip Flory

5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-9P ESPN Radio – “Spain & Fitz”

9P-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”