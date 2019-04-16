Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

Wednesday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

by

12A-5A           Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A             America in the Morning

6A-7A             “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal 

7A-9A             Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A          “Cheyenne Bottoms Show” hosted by John O’Connor. Guests include Cheyenne Bottoms Wildlife Manager Jason Wagner.

9A-10A           Trading Post with John O’Connor 

10A-11A        Agri-Talk with Chip Flory – Wednesday’s mean the Farmer Forum. Chip will visit with farmers from all around the Mid-West.

11:05-11:30  “Radio Health Journal”

11:30-12P     “City Edition” hosted by Steve Webster – Guests include Great Bend Network dministrator James Sell.

12P-12:30     KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:30-4:30     Major League Baseball – Seattle Mariners @ Kansas City Royals 

4:30-5P          “Agri-Talk After the Bell” hosted by Chip Flory 

5P-6P             KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-9P             ESPN Radio – “Spain & Fitz”

9P-MID           ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”

 