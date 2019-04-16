Sheriff: Speed a factor, passenger ejected in Kansas crash

SALINE COUNTY — Two people were injured in an accident just after 2p.m. Monday in Saline County.

A 1997 Ford Ranger driven by Jared Oehlert, 30, Salina, was traveling in the 6500 Block of South Woodward, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan.

The driver lost control of the pickup. It left the road, rolled and a passenger Dylan Stevens 26, Salina, was ejected.

Oehlert and Stevens were transported to the hospital in Salina. Stevens was later transferred to a hospital in Wichita. Speed was believed to be a factor in the accident and the occupants were not wearing seat belts, according to Soldan.