Police: 3 Kansas teens jailed for drive-by shooting

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and have three teen suspects in custody.

Just after 12:30 a.m. Friday, police responded to report of shots fired at a restaurant in the 300 Block of West 29th Street North in Wichita, according to officer Paul Cruz. The building and five vehicles in the parking area had been struck by bullets.

While officers investigated at the scene, other officers located the vehicle believed to have been involved with the shooting. Police detained the occupants of the vehicle and seized three handguns including one that was reported stolen, according to Cruz.

Three juveniles ages 17, 16 and 15 were arrested and booked into juvenile detention for aggravated battery, destruction to auto by firearms and juvenile in possession of a firearm. An 18-year-old boy in the vehicle was also cited for marijuana possession.

At approximately 4.am. a 21-year-old arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his hip area. He was originally at the scene of the shooting, according to Cruz. He was treated and released.