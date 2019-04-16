Multiple injuries reported in Kansas house fire

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say two people have been critically injured in a Wichita house fire.

Sedgwick County dispatchers say the fire was reported around 4:40 a.m. Tuesday. The Wichita Fire Department said in a tweet that emergency crews are treating multiple patients and that two of them are critical.

EMS treating multiple patients at 3400 N Park Pl house fire. Two patients are critical. Fire is under control. #icttraffic #ictfire https://t.co/HxHZO3GiLp — WichitaFireDept (@WichitaFireDept) April 16, 2019

The blaze is under control. No information has been released about what caused the fire or where it started.