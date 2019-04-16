Great Bend Post

Multiple injuries reported in Kansas house fire

Tuesday morning house fire -photo courtesy KWCH

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say two people have been critically injured in a Wichita house fire.

Sedgwick County dispatchers say the fire was reported around 4:40 a.m. Tuesday. The Wichita Fire Department said in a tweet that emergency crews are treating multiple patients and that two of them are critical.

The blaze is under control. No information has been released about what caused the fire or where it started.