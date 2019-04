WICHITA, KAN. ā€“ A California man was sentenced to 75 months in federal prison Monday for smuggling more than 23 pounds of methamphetamine to Kansas, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Juan Beltran, 28, Bell Gardens, Calif., pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

In his plea, he admitted that the Kansas Highway Patrol stopped him on I-70 in Russell County, Kan. Troopers found the drugs in the trunk of his car.