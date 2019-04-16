Last chance for businesses to register for Job Fest

The 12th Annual Job Fest will take place on April 25 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m., at the Great Bend Events Center, 3111 10th Street, Great Bend. With multiple partnership opportunities available, employers are encouraged to register online to reserve their booth space where they will have the chance to meet with many area job seekers.

Businesses can expect to learn more about the job seekers in central Kansas, visit with prospective job seekers and interview on the spot. A Vendors Only Hospitality Suite, sponsored by Great Bend Coffee, will be available with light refreshments. Job seekers are encouraged to bring several copies of their resume as well for employers to review. The KANSASWORKS mobile unit will again be on-site to help those job seekers prepare as needed.

Interested employers can register online at https://tinyurl.com/y8xef8jy or by clicking the Sign Up button on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GBJobFest. Job Fest will accept registrations through April 18.

Special thanks to this year’s Sponsors!

PLATINUM Level Sponsors include: ONEOK, City of Great Bend and Barton County

GOLD Level Sponsors include: Redbarn Pet Products, LLC, Larned State Hospital and the University of Kansas Health Systems.

For more information on the 2019 Job Fest, visit www.facebook.com/GBJobFest. Send inquiries to Judy Jacobs at jacobsju@bartonccc.edu, (620) 792-9349 or Heidi Brittain at heidi.brittain@ks.gov, (620) 793-5445.



About Job Fest

Job Fest is a Central Kansas job fair collaboratively presented by representatives from Great Bend Chamber of Commerce & Economic Development, Barton Community College, Kansas Works and several employers. We focus our efforts on the companies and communities located in and around Barton, Russell, Pawnee, Stafford, Rice, Rush, and Ellsworth Counties. Over the past eleven years, we have worked diligently to grow and streamline this economic development resource to help connect growing businesses with the workforce available to them.