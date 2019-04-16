Kansas man, woman dead after vehicle hits a tree

LEAVENWORTH COUNTY — Two people died in an accident just after 1:30p.m. Tuesday in Leavenworth County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Dodge passenger vehicle driven by Snell, SaraKay Snell, 36, Lansing, was southbound on Kansas 5 just north of Marxen Road.

The vehicle traveled off the roadway to the right. The driver overcorrected, traveled southbound in the northbound lane, lost control of the vehicle and struck and tree to the west of the road.

Snell and a passenger Calob Crow, 19, Lansing, were pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Frontier Forensics. Both were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.