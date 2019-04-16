Kansas man admits role in illegal gambling operation

WICHITA, KAN. – A Kansas man pleaded guilty Monday to trying to keep Wichita police from investigating illegal poker games, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Brock Wedman, 50, St. Marys, Kan., pleaded guilty to one count of concealing a felony. In his plea, he admitted he helped organize and recruit players for illegal poker games in Wichita.

On Feb. 12, 2014, Wedman was present at a poker game held at 922 1/2 E. Douglas in Wichita. Wedman did not know it, but a man he invited to play was a Wichita Police Department officer working undercover to investigate organized gambling. When Wedman became suspicious, he found the undercover officer’s car and took down the license plate and VIN numbers. Wedman gave the information to a friend who was a Wichita police officer and asked him to confirm the undercover officer’s identity.

Sentencing is set for Aug. 1.