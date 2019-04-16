Kansas man, 4 children hospitalized after pickup rollover accident

BARBER COUNTY — Five people were injured in an accident just before 7a.m. Tuesday in Barber County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Shawn Edwin Read, 44, Hazleton, was northbound on Tri-City Road at Crooked Post Road five and a half miles south of U.S.160.

The vehicle traveled off the road to the right as it rotated counterclockwise, crossed both lanes, entered the west ditch and rolled.

Read and passengers Victoria Alize Roberts, 4; Trinity Leeann Roberts, 9; Gerald Henry Constantine, 13 and Alexander Michael Constantine, 11, all of Hazleton, were transported to the hospital in Medicine Lodge. None of the occupants of the pickup were wearing seat belts, according to the KHP.