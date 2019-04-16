Foundation donates again to complete bison exhibit at Great Bend zoo

In August 2017, the City of Great Bend contracted with Eby Construction for the construction and renovation of a grizzly bear and bison exhibit at Brit Spaugh Zoo. The bear exhibit was completed in 2018; however, the bison exhibit was put on hold because construction estimates were higher than expected.

The City has worked with Eby to reduce the price.

“We tried to value engineer the plan so we could reduce costs and bring it in under budget,” said Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis. “We saw some areas that the City could perform the work at substantial cost savings, but that still left us short.”

The Dorothy M. Morrison Foundation is a significant financial contributor to the project, and has determined to see the entire project through to fruition. The Foundation is donating the needed balance of $183,079 to complete the project. What started as a $230,000 grant for both the bear and bison exhibits, turned into $877,290 from the Foundation to complete the bear exhibit.

The bear exhibit came in under budget with the city retaining $260,740.

Already having a contract with Eby, Francis felt the most efficient way to move the project forward is to utilize a change order for the difference in scope and price.

“We’re not redoing mobilization costs,” Francis said. “We are going to get outside of a time window if we take this back and rebid it. Eby has done good work and has been good to work with.”

The Guaranteed Maximum Price (GMP) for the bison exhibit renovation is $443,820.

The original plans included purchasing two bison, installing new fencing, and building a shed and shelter.