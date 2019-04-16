Eagle Cares fundraiser nets more than $16K for Nebraska flood recovery

CENTRAL CITY, Neb. — When catastrophic flooding hit central Nebraska this spring, Eagle Communications employee-owners went into action — both in the field during recovery efforts and over the airwaves collecting money for the American Red Cross.

Eagle operates broadband, television and telephone systems in 29 Nebraska communities, as well as radio stations and broadband services in Kansas, Missouri and Colorado.

As part of the fundraising effort, Eagle’s Kansas radio stations kicked off Eagle Cares, a cash drive that will result in $16,515.12 being donated to the American Red Cross to aid recovery efforts in the Midwest. The donation also includes a generous contribution from the Robert E. and Patricia Schmidt Foundation.

“Eagle Cares really started as soon as our broadband field teams in Nebraska set out to work to ensure our communities stayed connected in the midst of the flooding,” said Travis Kohlrus, vice president of broadband. “Those teams inspired our employee-owners, companywide, to come together to give back to our friends and neighbors in the communities we serve.”

As part of a check presentation at Eagle’s Central City location Tuesday, Rachelle Lipker, executive director for the American Red Cross Central and Western Nebraska area, expressed her gratitude.

“We are certainly proud of the work the Eagle staff has done to rally Kansas communities to help those affected by the recent flooding. Donations of time and money are vital in ensuring the Red Cross is able to mobilize quickly and help those during times of need,” she said.

Besides the cash donation, Eagle employee-owners put in countless hours working to restore critical broadband services in the flooded region. Crews quickly restored services to the community of Silver Creek, where a washed-out bridge cut the fiber-optic network.

“We worked as fast as we could, constantly assessing the safety of our teams, to ensure we could get our communities back up and running,” said Kelly Bandt, Eagle system maintenance technician. “We are thankful for your patience and hopeful our communities will recover quickly. We are proud to be Nebraska Strong.”

About Eagle Communications

Eagle Communications, Inc. is a Kansas-based Broadband Services and Media Company with more than 290 employee-owners. The company operates 28 radio stations in Kansas, Nebraska, and Missouri as well as broadband, TV and phone services in 59 Kansas, Nebraska and Colorado communities. The company also offers business solutions, including technology as a service, broadband, telephone, TV and advertising in most service areas. For more information visit www.eaglecom.net.

Disclosure: Eagle Communications is the parent company of Great Bend Post.