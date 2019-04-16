County moves forward with road striping project

Barton County residents enjoy 398 miles of paved roads, a number that when compared with other counties of equal size and population, is one of the larger number of miles in the state. But with those number of miles, comes extra expense to maintain those smooth surfaces. Commissioners were reminded of that Monday when they were asked by County Works Director Darren Williams

to approve the 2019 paint striping program.

Darren Williams Audio

Each year, the Road and Bridge Department re-paves, seals and patches roads as necessary which usually requires the roadway to be re-striped. Commissioner Jennifer Schartz referred to the project as the cost of doing business.

Jennifer Shartz Audio

Commissioners approved the bid from Straight Line Striping of Grand Island, Nebraska for an estimated cost of no more that $95,000. The Nebraska firm was the only company to submit a bid.

Money for the project has already been budgeted for in the 2019 Road and Bridge Budget as an expected operating expense.