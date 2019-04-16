Committee to honor Bill McKown with pavilion at Brit Spaugh Zoo

In an effort to honor the life of Bill McKown, the Friends of Bill McKown Memorial Committee presented architectural drawings in April 2017 of a statue to be placed in the southwest corner of Jack Kilby Square in Great Bend. Two years later, the committee has altered their destination and project.

Committee member Robert Feldt informed the Great Bend City Council Monday that the committee would like to replace the unusable fishing dock at Brit Spaugh Zoo with a gazebo named the “Bill McKown Pavilion.”

“The building we have in mind would be a beautiful addition to the zoo,” Feldt said. “It will replace the fishing dock that children have enjoyed for many, many years.”

Before construction on the grizzly bear exhibit in March 2017, the zoo staff had to move the trumpeter swans. In the process, the staff recognized one of the metal support rods to the fishing dock had rusted to the point that the zoo had to close the dock to the public. The dock has been closed ever since and community members have voiced their disappointment of not being able to feed the birds and fish from the dock. Brit Spaugh Zoo Curator Sara Hamlin says the zoo has sold $753 in fish food this year, but that experience could be better with a reopened dock.

The Friends of Bill McKown Memorial Committee felt this project was much more feasible compared to the statue that could have cost roughly $200,000.

“We had a very ambitious idea at the time,” Feldt said. “I think our reach exceeded our grasp. It would have taken a considerable amount of money. This is a more realistic project and will honor McKown’s memory.”

The Memorial Committee is seeking private donations to fund the Bill McKown Pavilion.

McKown lived the majority of his life as a quadriplegic and after suffering injuries from a vehicle accident in 1975. McKown became heavily involved in Boy Scouts, Kiwanis Club, United Way, Brit Spaugh Zoological Society, Relay for Life, and other local organizations until his death in 2014.

“Now after his death, he continues to give through a memorial foundation that benefits a number of community organization, including the zoo,” said Feldt.

The committee is accepting donations to be sent to Bill McKown Memorial Fund, Great Bend Foundation, P.O. Box 365, Great Bend, KS 67530.