Clara Barton Hospital and Clinics welcomes Wikum to surgery team

BUSINESS NEWS

Clara Barton Hospital and Clinics is pleased to welcome Tisha Wikum, CRNA as the newest members of the Clara Barton surgical team. Wikum is a nurse anesthetist who has joined the operating room staff providing anesthesia for surgery patients during their procedures.

Wikum joins Dr. P.J. Stiles, Dr. Jeremy Howes, Leah Alpers, PA-C and the rest of the surgery staff at Clara Barton Hospital.

Wikum comes to Hoisington from El Dorado where she previously was an anesthesia provider at Susan B Allen Memorial Hospital. Wikum and her family moved to the Hoisington area after having accepted the position as a nurse anesthetist with Clara Barton Hospital earlier this year.

Wikum grew up in Valley Center. She attended Dodge City Community College where she received her Associates of Nursing. After attending DCC, she attended Tabor College where she received her Bachelors of Science in Nursing. Once she attained her bachelors, Wikum chose to further her education and went on to receive her Masters of Science in Nursing Anesthesia.

“Part of the reason we chose Hoisington was because of the fact that Clara Barton Hospital is a strong community-centered hospital filled with servant leaders.” said Wikum. “I am honored to be a part of the Clara Barton team and hope to become more of a servant leader myself.”

Wikum and her husband Jace have three children, Wyatt, Tally, and Taycie. They reside outside of Hoisington on their country acreage where they have many horses.

“Our entire family is excited to be a part of the Hoisington community,” said Wikum. “Not only was transitioning to Clara Barton a great fit for me professionally, but it has also been a wonderful fit for my family. The Hoisington community has such a strong education system coupled with great athletic programs, which made the decision to relocate to this community an easy one.”

Outside of work, Wikum enjoys supporting her children in their various activities and watching her son play football. As a family, the Wikums enjoy participating in rodeos and barrel racing.

Wikum shared that what she most enjoys about being a member of the Clara Barton team is being able to support patients and their families through unpredictable times by helping to make the process as painless and comfortable as possible.

“From the start, we knew Tisha was going to be an exceptional asset to our patients,” said Jim Blackwell, Clara Barton Hospital President/CEO. “Her kind and caring approach has already been complimented upon by many and it is with great pride that we can call her a part of the Clara Barton Family.”