Citizen voices concern that ‘change’ needs to happen in Great Bend

Great Bend resident Chuck Mcintosh went before the Great Bend City Council Monday night and voiced his opinion that something has to change with leadership, business strategy, or economic growth before the city loses too much.

Mcintosh manages Chuck’s Autoworks in town and said he has been in talks with other business owners who are fed up with seeing businesses leaving town.

“We hired you guys to change,” Mcintosh said. “People are leaving town and you have other major businesses getting ready to leave. People can make it sound like it’s great, but it’s not great out there. It’s getting worse.”

Mcintosh wanted to see more economic studies performed in hopes of recruiting more businesses to Great Bend. Touching on taxes and low wages, he also mentioned others are intending on addressing their concerns with other governing bodies in Barton County.

“For us to pay as much as we are in taxes, we should be getting something back,” said Mcintosh. “Taxes keeping going up, and people are sick of it. They’re moving out of here left and right. How many more years can you afford to keep losing people?”

Councilmember Jolene Biggs encouraged Mcintosh and every community member to promote and look for ways to grow Great Bend. Council member Dan Heath thanked Mcintosh for voicing his concern and told him the council wants change too but are cautious how they spend taxpayer dollars to do so.

“I want you to know that we are not just sitting and not doing anything,” said Heath. “We are trying to find solutions in the best way possible.”

“I ran for this position because I wanted change in this town too,” Heath added. “We want change to happen faster, but we also have to do it the right way.”