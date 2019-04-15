Tuesday Weather

Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Wednesday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. South southwest wind around 11 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Wednesday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a north wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 70.
Friday Night
Clear, with a low around 43.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 79.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 54.
Sunday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.
Sunday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Monday
A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67.