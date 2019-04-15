State Representative Alicia Straub not a fan of new school funding bill

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly recently signed legislation to increase public school funding after Kansas lawmakers approved the plan. The bill will bring about $90 million dollars more to Kansas schools, which will increase every year for the next four years. The proposal also includes funding increases to account for the Consumer Price Index. It was not a plan that new State Representative Alicia Straub supported though. Straub says passing legislation to appease the Kansas Supreme Court is not the best legislative policy.

Straub represents the 113th District in the Kansas Legislature, and just a few weeks ago was an elected official on the Barton County Commission. Straub was back in commission chambers Monday as she provided a legislative update for Commissioners. Straub’s legislative district does not include Great Bend and used USD 428 as an example of why she is hesitant to allocate more dollars to fund education in Kansas.

Four school districts sued the state over education funding in 2010. The Kansas Supreme Court said in an order last year that a 2018 law promising additional funding increases wasn’t sufficient because it hadn’t accounted for inflation.

An obligation to finance a suitable education for every Kansas child is written into the state’s constitution.