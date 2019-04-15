Police: Speed, alcohol both factors in fatal Kansas crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities have identified a Kansas man who died in an accident just before 2a.m. Sunday in Sedgwick County.

A Mitsubishi Eclipse driven by 24-year-old Erik Luna of Wichita was southbound in the 3500 Block of South Broadway, according to officer Paul Cruz.

The driver lost control of the vehicle. It struck the east bridge concrete barrier and overturned. The driver and a passenger were trapped inside.

Luna was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Cruz. The 20-year-old passenger was transported to a local hospital where he remains in serious condition.

The preliminary investigation shows that speed and alcohol were both factors in the the accident, according to Cruz. The accident remains under investigation.