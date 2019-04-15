Monday Sports Headlines

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) — Marcell Ozuna hit two home runs and Matt Carpenter connected for a tiebreaking drive in the seventh inning that sent the St. Louis Cardinals over the Cincinnati Reds 9-5 for a split of their two-game series in Mexico. Tyler O’Neill also homered for St. Louis. Yasiel Puig hit his first home run for the Reds and Jesse Winker hit his second in two days at Estadio de Beisbol de Monterrey. The Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels will play twice at this stadium in early May.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Pinch-runner extraordinaire Terrance Gore stole a base and then scored on Hunter Dozier’s single in the ninth inning, lifting the Kansas City Royals over the Cleveland Indians 9-8 to complete a three-game sweep of the AL Central favorites. Ryan O’Hearn led off the ninth with a walk against Brad Hand and was replaced by Gore.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Gianluco Busio scored for the third consecutive game to help Sporting Kansas City tie the New York Red Bulls 2-2. The 16-year-old Busio, whose goal against FC Cincinnati on April 7 made him the youngest player history to score in back-to-back MLS games, made it 2-2 in the 88th minute.

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — New Texas Tech coach Matt Wells is commending his players for how they have responded to all of the changes in the program. Wells said the effort to buy in has been good since he became coach about 4 ½ months ago. The Red Raiders wrapped up spring drills Saturday. Wells says there is a different way to lift, a brand new defense and a little bit different offense.

National Headlines

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Tiger Woods has ended his Major championship drought by capturing his fifth Masters title, closing with a 2-under 70 for a 13 under total and a one-stroke win over Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele . Woods never missed a shot that mattered over the final seven holes, taking the lead with a 5-iron to the fat of the green on the par-5 15th for a two-putt birdie and adding a birdie on the next hole. It’s his 15th Major championship and first since 2008, leaving him three behind the all-time record held by Jack Nicklaus.

UNDATED (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks, Houston Rockets, Boston Celtics and Portland Trail Blazers have opened their NBA schedules with victories. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 24 points and 17 rebounds in just 24 minutes of the Bucks’ 121-86 thrashing of Detroit beforeJames Harden’s 29 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds led the Rockets’ 122-90 pounding of Utah. Kyrie Irving and Marcus Morris each had 20 points in the Celtics’ 84-74 win against Portland, and Damian Lillard had a team-high 30 points to lead the Blazers past Oklahoma City, 104-99.

UNDATED (AP) — Cincinnati has hired men’s basketball coach John Brannen after he led Northern Kentucky to two NCAA Tournament appearances in the last three years. The Norse went 81-51 in Brannen’s four seasons, winning two Horizon League regular-season titles and a pair of conference tournament championships. Brannen replaces Mick Cronin, who left Cincinnati for the UCLA job.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU athletic director Joe Alleva says he has decided to reinstate recently suspended basketball coach Will Wade. LSU was having one of the better seasons in program history under the 36-year-old Wade when he was suspended indefinitely. His punishment came on the heels of a Yahoo report about leaked excerpts of an FBI wiretap that captured Wade speaking with a person convicted of funneling illegal payments to the families of college basketball recruits.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — IndyCar driver Alexander Rossi conquered the streets of Long Beach for the second consecutive year. Rossi won the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach from the pole and had the field covered very early. He was more than 20 seconds faster than Josef Newgarden in giving Andretti Autosport its 200th victory across all series.

Sunday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

L-A Angels at Chi Cubs 2:20 p.m., postponed

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Chi White Sox 5 N-Y Yankees 2

Final Boston 4 Baltimore 0

Final Tampa Bay 8 Toronto 4

Final Minnesota 6 Detroit 4

Final Kansas City 9 Cleveland 8

Final Texas 8 Oakland 7

Final Houston 3 Seattle 2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Philadelphia 3 Miami 1, 14 Innings

Final Pittsburgh 4 Washington 3

Final Colorado 4 San Francisco 0

Final L-A Dodgers 7 Milwaukee 1

Final Arizona 8 San Diego 4

Final St. Louis 9 Cincinnati 5

Final Atlanta 7 N-Y Mets 3

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Boston 84 Indiana 74

Final Portland 104 Oklahoma City 99

Final Milwaukee 121 Detroit 86

Final Houston 122 Utah 90

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final N-Y Islanders 4 Pittsburgh 1

Final Columbus 3 Tampa Bay 1

Final Winnipeg 6 St. Louis 3

Final Vegas 6 San Jose 3