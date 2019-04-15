Dateline – Hoisington

Lila Jean Ehrlich, 86, died April 15, 2019, at Clara Barton Hospital, Hoisington. She was born September 11, 1932, in Wichita, Kansas, the daughter of Alvin C. and Irene (Foos) Ochs.

On October 29, 1950, she married Roy M. Ehrlich in Otis, Kansas. He preceded her in death on December 2, 1997.

A lifetime resident of Barton County, Lila was a farm wife, also working at Pete’s Flower Shop, and later for Town and Country Market. She was a longtime member of the Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Lila enjoyed spending time in her flower garden and decorating the house for holidays.

Survivors include: four children, Lonnie Ehrlich of Sylvan Grove, RoxAnn Reiser and husband Douglas of Great Bend, Jolene Ehrlich of Arkansas City, and Karla Newport of Great Bend; a sister, Judeen Wegele and husband Melvin of Wichita; four grandchildren, Cory Ehrlich and wife Traci, George Ehrlich, Kylie Heiler and husband Clint, and Kristie Brautman; and two great grandchildren, Zach and Andrew Brautman.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter-in-law, Denise Ehrlich; and son-in-law, Kent Newport.

Friends may call 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, per family’s request casket will be closed. Prayer service will begin at 7 p.m., all at the funeral home.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m., Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, with the Reverend Wayne Baldyga presiding. Burial will follow in Hoisington City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made Emmanuel Lutheran Church in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.