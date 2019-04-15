Kansas teen hit by car walking home from school has died

JOHNSON COUNTY — A 14-year-old Kansas girl injured in after she was hit by a vehicle while walking home from school Friday near 123rd and Switzer in Overland Park has died.

Alexandra “Alex” Rumple was walking home when a vehicle traveling northbound on Switzer left the road and hit her on the sidewalk, according to a media release from Overland Park Police. She was transported to a local hospital and died on Sunday, according to the release.

Residents held a community vigil to honor her Sunday evening. The Blue Valley School District will have counselors available for students this week.

The Overland Park Police Department Traffic Safety Unit continues their investigation of the crash and asks that anyone with information on the incident contact police.