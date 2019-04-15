Kansas man admits advertising teens for sex online

WICHITA, KAN. – A Kansas man was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison Monday for sex trafficking, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Johnell Carter, 23, Wichita, pleaded guilty to two counts of sex trafficking. In his plea, he admitted he used physical force including punching and biting to make an 18-year-old woman have sex for money at Wichita hotels. He advertised her services online.

In the second count, Carter admitted recruiting a 15-year-old to perform commercial sex acts at Wichita hotels. He advertised her services online.