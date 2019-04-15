Great Bend receives fundraising boost, 2019 fireworks show is a go

Less than a month ago, Great Bend Community Coordinator Christina Hayes announced that the City of Great Bend was $7,500 short of the fundraising goal for the 4th of July firework display. Monday night, Hayes announced that not only does the City have enough funds for this year but savings for the 2020 show has started as well.

A fireworks committee was formed two years ago to assist with the fundraising and again the committee made calls to lock in the show this year.

“When I have to come and say, ‘We’re struggling to raise money for fireworks,’ it creates an unstable environment and fear in our community,” said Hayes. “I don’t want that because I feel like that does give a negative image of what is happening and what we have to prepare and provide our residents.”

The City of Great Bend donates $5,000 to the $15,000 show, leaving the City to call upon community businesses and individuals to donate the rest of the funds. Noting it was a slow process, the Great Bend City Council was considering having the fireworks display every other year or whenever enough funds were gathered.

Hayes noted the committee is working to organize consistent fundraisers, such as selling hotdogs at June Jaunt and other events, to create a more steady flow of fundraising. With that said, the City will take all forms of donations, big or small.

“The people who only want to give $5, $10, or $20, those people are important to us too,” said Hayes. “I think it would be fun for neighborhoods to get together and have a block give money. We could name them as a donor.”

Stoneridge Country Club in Great Bend will host a golf tournament the weekend of June Jaunt with the proceeds going to the fireworks display.

“We are open to any fundraising ideas,” Hayes added.

The City Council voted to move the fireworks display to July 3 last year to free up personnel on the holiday and not conflict with residents’ own firework shows.