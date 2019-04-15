Great Bend Police conduct four separate drug arrests over the weekend

On Friday, April 12, at approximately 9:30 p.m., Great Bend Police Department officers were dispatched to the area of the 4100 block of 10th in reference to Daniel Bartonek, age 31, being in the area and having an active warrant.

The officer located Bartonek driving in the area and conducted a traffic stop. Bartonek ran from the vehicle on foot and the officer apprehended him and arrested him on the warrant. Bartonek was also in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia at the time of his arrest. Bartonek was booked into the Barton County Jail for the warrant, interference with law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—

On Saturday, April 13, at approximately 9 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of 10th in reference to Jamie Moore, age 27, being in the area and having active warrants. Moore was taken into custody on the warrants. Officers located methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia on Moore when she was taken into custody. Moore was booked into the Barton County Jail for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

—

Also, on Saturday, April 13, at approximately 10:30 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop in the 1600 block of 10th for a vehicle driving without headlights. When the officer contacted the driver, who was identified as Luis Reyes, age 21, they could smell an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The officer searched the vehicle, where marijuana and drug paraphernalia were located. Reyes was booked into the Barton County Jail for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—

On Sunday, April 14, at approximately 1 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop in the 2700 block of 10th. Great Bend Police K-9, “Lazar” indicated an odor of illegal narcotics inside the vehicle. Officers searched the vehicle and located methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Krystal Halseth, age 23; Bailey Klein, age 21; and Brayden Powell-Rand, age 18 were booked into the Barton County Jail for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anyone with information about these crimes, or any other crimes, can contact the Great Bend Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 620-792-1300 or 888-305-1300.