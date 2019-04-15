Eagle Radio and Hull Broadcasting PBP Schedule

Mon 4/15
6:30PM 1590 KVGB/97.7 FM – Major League Baseball – Kansas City Royals @ Chicago White Sox
Tue 4/16
3:45PM KBGL – High School Softball – Haven @ Larned
3:45PM B104 – High School Softball – Great Bend @ Dodge City
6:30PM 1590 KVGB/97.7 FM – Major League Baseball – Kansas City Royals @ Chicago White Sox
Wed 4/17
12:30PM 1590 KVGB/97.7 FM – Major League Baseball – Kansas City Royals @ Chicago White Sox
Thu 4/18
3:45PM B104 – HIgh School Baseball – Hays @ Great Bend (1-Game)
5:00PM 1590 KVGB/97.7 FM – Major League Baseball – Kansas City Royals @ New York Yankees
Fri 4/19
5:30PM 1590 KVGB/97.7 FM – Major League Baseball – Kansas City Royals @ New York Yankees
Sat 4/20
11:30AM 1590 KVGB/97.7 FM – Major League Baseball – Kansas City Royals @ New York Yankees
4:00pm 1590 KVGB/97.7 FM – NBA Playoffs – Denver Nuggets @ San Antonio Spurs
Sun 4/21
11:30AM 1590 KVGB/97.7 FM – Major League Baseball – Kansas City Royals @ New York Yankees
5:00pm 1590 KVGB/97.7 FM – Major League Baseball – Atlanta Braves @ Cleveland Indians
Mon 4/22
5:30PM 1590 KVGB/97.7 FM – Major League Baseball – Kansas City Royals @ Tampa Bay Rays
Tue 4/23
5:30PM 1590 KVGB/97.7 FM – Major League Baseball – Kansas City Royals @ Tampa Bay Rays
Wed 4/24
11:30AM 1590 KVGB/97.7 FM – Major League Baseball – Kansas City Royals @ Tampa Bay Rays
Thur 4/25
6:00PM 1590 KVGB/97.7 FM – NFL Draft – Day 1 coverage from ESPN