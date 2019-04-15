Demolition of old Wichita airport terminal begins

WICHITA, Kan. – It’s finally time to say farewell. Demolition of the old Mid-Continent Airport terminal begins Monday.

Officials say tearing down the structure, which houses the building maintenance division in the basement, is delicate work.

According to a media release, workers are wrapping up the final stages of the interior demolition. This consisted of asbestos mitigation, electrical relocation, mechanical work, and East Data Center relocation. Servers, hardware, conduit, and fiber from the East Data Center are all being transferred from the old terminal building to another secured site on airport property.

The old building consists of two components, the main terminal and the concourse. Demolition of the east and west concourses was completed at the tail end of the new terminal project. Still remaining is the main terminal building, which included ticketing, baggage claim, retail food and beverage, security and rental car counters.

The section with the ticketing wing will remain and will be renovated to house airport operations, store airport vehicles and serve utility functions.

Conco Construction was selected as the general contractor to complete the demolition. Bradburn Wrecking Company was selected to do the demolition along with several sub-contractors.

Bradburn will begin the demo on the southeast end of the structure, using demolition equipment such as a wrecking ball, track hoe, and front-end loaders to knock down and remove the old structures.

This process is expected to take roughly six months.

In mid-to-late August, they will begin back-filling. This process will ultimately fill the hole in the ground that will be left once the structure is gone.

The total cost of the entire project is $8.8 million and is funded with airport revenue.