Daily sworn in as new Barton County Commissioner

A career that began in 1989 as Barton County Sheriff and ended in 2001, was resumed Monday by Jim Daily who was sworn it as the new Commission in the 4th District of Barton County.

That’s Daily getting sworn in Monday by District Judge Mike Keeley in commission chambers as he officially filled the vacant position that had been held by Alicia Straub before she moved on to the Kansas Legislature in the 113th District. Daily told the crowd that had squeezed into the room to see the swearing in ceremony that he was eager to get to work.

The 66-year old Daily was elected April 1st by the 11-member Barton County Republican Committee to take Straub’s place and will be up for re-election in 2020.

After serving three terms as Barton County Sheriff, Daily was defeated by Buck Causey in his 4th election bid. He then became the Police Chief in Newton where he eventually retired. He moved back to the Great Bend area in September.