Cloud County takes two from Barton at Lawson-Biggs Field

Breaks and opportunities were just two things going against the Barton Community College baseball team Sunday at Lawson-Biggs Field as the Cloud County Community College T-birds dealt the Cougars a pair of defeats.

Two of the T-birds’ six home runs in the doubleheader helped propel a seven run sixth inning, rallying for a 11-6 game one win, with a game tying ninth inning long ball extending the back end of the twin bill for an eventual drama filled 10-9 eleven inning victory.

Dropping three of the four game series, Barton falls into sixth place of the West standings at 13-11 and 26-15 overall while Cloud County leap frogs the Cougars into fifth at 12-8 and 24-14.

The Cougars next game comes Tuesday in a 4:00 p.m. single nine inning non-conference contest at Pratt Community College before returning to Lawson-Biggs Field on Thursday for a 1:00 p.m. doubleheader hosting Butler Community College.