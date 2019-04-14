United Way needs your help

The United Way of Central Kansas announced last week that the upcoming fundraising campaign will be reduced by 30 percent. After years of reaching the annual goal by the end of January, the goal was not reached until April this year after great effort to receive support.

“We value all of our community partners,” said UWCK Executive Director Gaila Demel. “Myself, the staff, the board, we work hard to advocate all the things our partners do. It took a long time to make the decision for the reduction.”

There are 22 community partners that receive funding from United of Central Kansas in Barton and Pawnee counties. The preexisting goal of $275,000 will be reduced by $82,500 for the next campaign that starts in August.

Demel noted there will be a push to increase payroll deduction options for employers in the area. This method allows employees to make selected donations to United Way directly from their paychecks.

The United Way Board is also developing new fundraising ideas.

“We do have a couple of things in the works,” Demel added.

Despite lowering the fundraising goal, Demel is hopeful United Way will be able to exceed the dollar amount and give more money than expected back to the 22 community partners.

Donations can still be made to United Way of Central Kansas in a variety of ways. Online giving is possible at www.uwck.org and by mail to: UWCK, 1125 Williams, Great Bend, KS 67530. The office number is 620-792-2403.