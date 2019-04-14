Sunday Sports Headlines

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) — Derek Dietrich hit a tiebreaking homer off Adam Wainwright in the seventh inning and added a two-run triple as the Cincinnati Reds won their fourth straight game, beating the St. Louis Cardinals 5-2 in the raucous Estadio de Beisbol de Monterrey. The start of the two-game series marked the first time either team had played in the regular season in Mexico. St. Louis had won five in a row.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Homer Bailey pitched seven innings of two-hit ball and the Kansas City Royals beat the Cleveland Indians 3-0 for their second straight win after a 10-game skid. Ian Kennedy pitched a perfect eighth and Willy Peralta followed in the ninth for his first save to complete the two-hitter. Ryan O’Hearn homered, and Whit Merrifield and Adalberto Mondesi each had an RBI single for the Royals.

National Headlines

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Francesco Molinari will carry a two-stroke lead over Tiger Woods and Tony Finau into the final round of the Masters. Molinari played bogey-free golf for the second straight round on Saturday, shooting a 6-under 66 that leads him 13 under for the tournament. Woods fired a 67 to pull even with Finau at 11 under, one ahead of second-round co-leader Brooks Koepka.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Martin Truex Jr. held off Clint Bowyer in a long duel before outracing Joey Logano for four laps to win the NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway. Truex gave Joe Gibbs Racing its sixth victory in nine races this season and won for the first time in his career on tracks shorter than one mile. Logano held on for second, followed by Bowyer, Kevin Harvick and local favorite Denny Hamlin.

UNDATED (AP) — Sixth seed Brooklyn and No. 7 Orlando won their playoff openers. D’Angelo Russell poured in 26 points and Caris LeVert scored 23 as the Nets downed the Philadelphia 76ers, 111-102. D.J. Augustin scored 25 points, including the tiebreaking 3-pointer with 3.5 seconds left in the Magic’s 104-101 victory over the Toronto Raptors.

UNDATED (AP) — The Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs have opened the NBA’s Western Conference playoffs with victories. Stephen Curry scored 38 points and became the most prolific 3-point shooter in league playoff history while leading the Warriors to a 121-104 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. DeMar DeRozan scored 18 points and Derrick White had a key steal with 1.3 seconds left to wrap up the Spurs’ 101-96 victory at Denver.

Saturday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final L-A Angels 6 Chi Cubs 5

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 4 Chi White Sox 0

Final Baltimore 9 Boston 5

Final Minnesota 4 Detroit 3

Final Toronto 3 Tampa Bay 1

Final Kansas City 3 Cleveland 0

Houston 3 Seattle 1 (Bot 9th)

Oakland at Texas 8:05 p.m., postponed

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Washington 3 Pittsburgh 2

Final San Francisco 5 Colorado 2

Final Miami 10 Philadelphia 3

Final Cincinnati 5 St. Louis 2

Final Atlanta 11 N-Y Mets 7

Final San Diego 5 Arizona 4

Milwaukee 4 L-A Dodgers 1 (Top 9th)

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Brooklyn 111 Philadelphia 102

Final Orlando 104 Toronto 101

Final Golden State 121 L.A. Clippers 104

In 2nd San Antonio 59 Denver 51

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final OT Washington 4 Carolina 3

Final OT Nashville 2 Dallas 1

Final Boston 4 Toronto 1

In 2nd Colorado 1 Calgary 0