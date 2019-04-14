Search underway for wanted Kan. felon who escaped arrest

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon wanted on a felony warrant for burglary who escaped a traffic stop.

Just after 3a.m. Sunday, deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 4500 block of SE Oak Bend Drive in Shawnee County, according to Sgt. Todd Stallbaumer.

The driver Tanner James Thompson, 24, was taken into custody for a felony warrant for Burglary as well as traffic related charges.

During the course of deputies investigating Thompson’s vehicle and circumstances of the incident, Thompson escaped custody. An extensive search continued early Sunday afternoon with a heavy law enforcement presence in the SE part of Shawnee County looking for Thompson.

He is described as 6-foot tall, 175 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue shirt and black pants. He has previous convictions for aggravated battery and burglary, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.