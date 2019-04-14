Monday Weather

Monday Sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 56. South wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. South southwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. South wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy.

Friday Night Clear, with a low around 41.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 78.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.